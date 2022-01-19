Emily Barr Sets Retirement at Graham Media Group

Emily Barr, president and CEO of Graham Media Group, will retire later this year. Catherine Badalemente has been named her successor. Barr joined Graham Media Group, then Post–Newsweek Stations, in 2012.

“Emily’s leadership has been critical to the company’s success. Graham Media Group has continued its tenure as a best-in-class operator, and Emily has led the organization to receive numerous awards and achieve record earnings,” said Timothy J. O’Shaughnessy, chief executive officer of parent Graham Holdings Company. “Her deep commitment to the communities we serve has been unparalleled. But perhaps the greatest element of her legacy is the excellence of the team she has built, as evidenced by her successor, Catherine Badalamente. On behalf of everyone at Graham Holdings, I want to thank Emily for her decade of service to the company.”

Barr was WLS Chicago general manager for 15 years before joining Graham Media Group. Before that, she was GM at WTVD in Raleigh-Durham.

The Graham group includes KPRC Houston, WDIV Detroit, WKMG Orlando, KSAT San Antonio, WJXT-WCWJ Jacksonville and WSLS Roanoke. During her tenure, Graham Media Group acquired Social News Desk, a provider of social media software. Barr is also responsible for the creation of Graham Digital.

Graham Media Group was B+C’s 2016 Station Group of the Year and Barr was B+C’s Broadcaster of the Year in 2020. She will be inducted into the B+C Hall of Fame this year.

Badalamente joined Graham Media Group in 2000. She is currently VP and chief innovation officer.

“I could not be more pleased to appoint Catherine the new CEO of Graham Media Group,” said O’Shaughnessy. “Catherine has helped keep GMG ahead of the curve in a rapidly changing industry, including her leadership in growing each of our digital news sites to be Comscore ranked No. 1 in their local markets. As the next generation of Graham Media Group unfolds, we have a next generation leader to help steer the ship.” ■