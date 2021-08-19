Bob Ellis Named WDIV Detroit General Manager

Bob Ellis has been named VP and general manager of WDIV Detroit. He replaces Marla Drutz, who announced her retirement. WDIV is part of Graham Media Group.

Ellis has been VP and general manager of WJXT Jacksonville since 2009, adding WCWJ oversight in 2017. He previously spent 15 years at WDIV, where he made it to news director.

Ellis was named GM of the Year for markets 26-50 by B+C in 2013. WJXT is an independent station, shedding its CBS affiliation in 2002.

“Bob is an innovative, creative leader who fully appreciates the role local media plays in informing, celebrating, and uplifting the communities served,” said Emily Barr, president and CEO, Graham Media Group. “He is also keenly aware of the importance of embracing digital and OTT strategies to further connect with our audiences and users on every platform available. His Michigan roots and deep knowledge and respect for his WDIV colleagues make him ideal for this important role.”

Ellis began his TV career producing the football and basketball coach shows at Michigan State University.

“When I was growing up, WDIV was my station. When I was coming up in the industry, WDIV is where I learned what it meant to produce great TV every day and serve a community,” said Ellis. “Today to come full circle and return to the place that’s meant so much to me throughout my life is incredible. I’m eager to re-join the talented team in Detroit, excited to get involved again in the Detroit community and I look forward to helping continue the legacy of this great, great station.”

Drutz ran WDIV for over 13 years.