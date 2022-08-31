Graham Media Names Phil Lane GM of KPRC-TV In Houston

Graham Media Group said it named Phil Lane as VP and general manager of KPRC-TV in Houston.

Lane had been VP and GM of KSAT-TV, Graham Media’s station in San Antonio. He succeed Jerry Martin, who is retiring after 11 years running KPRC.

“It is impossible to describe Phil Lane and his incredible leadership in just one sentence – to put it simply, he is a unicorn,” said Catherine Badalamente, president and CEO, Graham Media Group. “While he has had a long and successful career running market-leading television stations, he is also a trailblazer and innovator whose skills are hard to match inside (and outside) of our industry.”

Before KSAT, Lane was GM of WSPA-TV and WYCW in the Greenville/Spartanburg/Asheville/Anderson, N.C. market, WJBF-TV, Augusta, Ga., and WRBL-TV, Columbus, Ga.

“I'm excited to join a wonderful local television station,” said Lane. “KPRC is enjoying ratings momentum thanks to a talented team of local broadcasters who deliver important, engaging, and enterprising content to their audiences. I'm eager to build on that success while exploring new, innovative ideas for Houston. Now is our opportunity to transform our business so we can connect with and serve our community in exciting new ways. I can't wait to see what we accomplish together.” ■