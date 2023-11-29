Deadline Extended to Dec. 5 for Media & Entertainment Best in Market Awards

By Kent Gibbons
published

Entries still being accepted at Next TV, TV Tech and TVBE Europe

The deadline to enter for the 2023 Media & Entertainment Best in Market Awards has been extended until Tuesday, December 5. Here is where to enter: https://future.swoogo.com/mebim23/login.

To learn more about the awards and the benefits, please visit the awards site: https://future.swoogo.com/mebim23#benefits

The 2023 Media & Entertainment Best in Market Awards are judged and awarded by the Future brands Next TV, TV Tech and TVBE Europe. 

Kent Gibbons
Kent Gibbons

Kent has been a journalist, writer and editor at Multichannel News since 1994 and with Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He is a good point of contact for anything editorial at the publications and for Nexttv.com. Before joining Multichannel News he had been a newspaper reporter with publications including The Washington Times, The Poughkeepsie (N.Y.) Journal and North County News.