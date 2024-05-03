‘40 Under 40’ 2024 Class Announced for L.A. TV Week

Future B2B’s B+C Multichannel News magazine has named the 2024 “40 Under 40” class to be celebrated at L.A. TV Week on June 18 at The Ebell of Los Angeles.

These up-and-coming executives, in a range of different occupations and companies in the media and entertainment space with a connection to the West Coast, were selected by the editors of B+C Multichannel News on the basis of nominations and endorsements. The magazine picks two “40 Under 40” classes yearly, with the next one coming this fall as part of NYC TV Week. The celebration at The Ebell will follow the Next TV Summit and Advanced Advertising panel sessions and keynotes at the venue. The day kicks off with the gala breakfast celebrating Multichannel News Wonder Women of Los Angeles.

In alphabetical order by last name, here is the 2024 “40 Under 40” class to be celebrated at L.A. TV Week on June 18 in Los Angeles.

Amelia Amphonphong, Senior Technical Product Manager, Central Systems, at Paramount Plus.

Barry Buren, Television Talent Agent, Creative Artists Agency.

Jordan Cipala, Vice President, Strategy & Operations, Cox Media Group.

Alison Dammann, Senior Vice President of Development, Good Caper Content (ITV).

Multichannel Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Alex Dunn, Global Account Executive, Amazon Web Services

Sophie Flay, Community Journalist, KABC (ABC7).

Weston Garret Gonzalez, Owner and Creative Director, westhaus.

Francesca Grea, Partner, Fox Rothschild.

Ben Haigh, Senior Vice President, Scripted Programming & Co-Head of Scripted Series, AMC Networks.

Rachel Horwitz Lewis, Current Programs Executive, Amazon MGM Studios.

Scott Hunter, Vice President of Development, Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC).

Jessica Kastlunger, Senior Marketing Manager, Samsung TV Plus, Samsung Electronics America.

Luke Kelly-Clyne, Co-Head of Hartbeat Independent, Hartbeat.

Rebecca Knaack, Senior Vice President of Entertainment, Metro Public Relations.

Vivian Kwok, Vice President, Casting, 20th Television.

Lady Learned, Director, Content Planning & Analysis, TubiTom Lerner, VP of Programming and Creative, A+E Studios.

Alona LeSchack, Executive Director, Commercial Product Planning, Sony Pictures Television.

Tom Lerner, Vice President of Programming & Creative Affairs, A+E Studios.

Julian Malagon, Vice President, Development, Sony Pictures Television.

Cameron Miille, Former Head of Revenue and Growth, Freewheel.

Julia Moonves, Senior Vice President, Advertising Sales & Brand Partnerships, pocket.watch.

Kelly Morshead, Head of Marketing, Willow.

Lauren Pancrazi, Senior Global Account Leader, Amazon Web Services.

Ricardo Perez-Selsky, Senior Director, Digital Production Operations, Fox Sports.

Santini Reali, Nonfiction Television Agent, Creative Artists Agency.

Alex Reardon, Senior Manager, Branded Content & Partnership Strategy, Fox Sports.

Alex Rodriguez, Global Distribution Partnr Marketing Manager, TelevisaUnivision.

Nayantara (Tara) Roy, Director of Original Programming, Starz.

Sahand Sepehrnia, Senior Vice President, Streaming, CBS Stations.

James Shechet, Content Operations Manager, YouTube.

Paige Sherman, Director, Digital Video Programming, Shout! TV.

Niara Simon-Hollis, Senior Marketing Director, Streaming, Tastemade.

Josh Sizer, Senior Vice President, Scripted Programming & Co-Head of Scripted Series, AMC Networks.

Theodore Slipko, Senior Manager, Content Programming -- Curation and Editorial Strategy, Samsung TV Plus.

Carissa Smith, Vice President, Government Relations, Fox Corporation.

Kameron Tarlow, Head Of Original Content, Two Shakes Entertainment.

Anne Vander Kooy, Vice President, Current Programming, UCP.

Adam Waltuch, Executive Vice President, Global Distribution and Partnerships, TelevisaUnivision.

Megan Weiss, Director of Sales, Local Sales, Ampersand.

Matt Wilson, Vice President, Group Media Director, Investments, Mediahub.