Sarah Pilla of Spectrum News 1 to Host L.A. TV Week 40 Under 40 Awards

Sarah Pilla, an Emmy-winning multimedia journalist specializing in climate and weather at Spectrum News 1 in Southern California, will host the upcoming L.A. TV Week 40 Under 40 Awards on June 18 at The Ebell of Los Angeles.

The 40 Under 40 Awards celebrates a diverse of West Coast-centric media and entertainment professionals who share leadership qualities and the esteem of their peers. Their profiles appear in the upcoming issue of B+C Multichannel News and are online now. To attend the 40 Under 40 Awards, visit this site. L.A. TV Week also includes Wonder Women of Los Angeles earlier on June 18, also at The Ebell. Hosts for that event will be announced shortly. The next 40 Under 40 class will be part of NYC TV Week in September. Those honorees will be announced later this summer.

Pilla, who herself was a member of the 2022 class of 40 Under 40 at L.A. TV Week, can be found live on Spectrum News 1’s morning show Your Morning during the weekdays, covering extreme weather as it’s happening, climate stories and what to expect in upcoming weather. She has established herself as an expert in the field and has built a strong reputation as a climate journalist. In 2021, she received recognition for her “Oceana Trash” story on the impact of plastic pollution on marine animals.

Pilla has covered timely and diverse topics such as the Colorado River water crisis, extreme weather, energy, pollution, biodiversity, sustainability and climate adaptability. Earlier this year, she produced and hosted a 30-minute climate special called “Innovations for a Sustainable Climate,” highlighting technological advances in energy, transportation, food, and water.

In addition to her current role, she is a regular fill-in news anchor and weather anchor. She is an active member of the Television Academy and the SoCal Chapter of The WICT Network. She is interested in expanding her role as a climate journalist and expert on the national and global stage to raise awareness about important climate issues and effective solutions.