Shannon Bream Gets Permanent ‘Fox News Sunday' Gig
By John Eggerton published
First woman to host the Sunday news and public-affairs show
Shannon Bream, a 15-year Fox News veteran, has been tapped to succeed Chris Wallace as host of Fox News Sunday. She has been guest hosting the Sunday-morning public affairs show, which airs on the Fox network and repeats on Fox News Channel, since Wallace left for the now-shuttered CNN Plus.
Bream, who will be the first woman to anchor the political talk show, will continue as Fox's chief legal correspondent when she takes over as permanent host on September 11. Fox pointed out that since her guest-hosting duties began, the Sunday show's ratings have improved in overall audience and the key news demo.
Bream is a founding author of Fox News Books and since 2017 has anchored the late-night newscast Fox News @ Night, which airs from midnight to 1 a.m. ET on Fox News Channel.
Before joining Fox News, Bream was a weekend anchor at WRC Washington and before that anchored evening and late news at WBTV Charlotte, N.C. ▪️
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.