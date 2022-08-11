Shannon Bream Gets Permanent ‘Fox News Sunday' Gig

Shannon Bream, a 15-year Fox News veteran, has been tapped to succeed Chris Wallace as host of Fox News Sunday . She has been guest hosting the Sunday-morning public affairs show, which airs on the Fox network and repeats on Fox News Channel, since Wallace left for the now-shuttered CNN Plus .

Bream, who will be the first woman to anchor the political talk show, will continue as Fox's chief legal correspondent when she takes over as permanent host on September 11. Fox pointed out that since her guest-hosting duties began, the Sunday show's ratings have improved in overall audience and the key news demo.

Bream is a founding author of Fox News Books and since 2017 has anchored the late-night newscast Fox News @ Night , which airs from midnight to 1 a.m. ET on Fox News Channel.

Before joining Fox News, Bream was a weekend anchor at WRC Washington and before that anchored evening and late news at WBTV Charlotte, N.C. ▪️