Deborah Norville Named 2021 'Woman of Influence' at Wonder Women L.A.

Emmy Award winning TV journalist Deborah Norville, anchor of top-rated daily newsmagazine Inside Edition, will be honored with the Woman of Influence award from Multichannel News at the 2021 Wonder Women Los Angeles virtual event on June 7.

As Woman of Influence, Norville will headline the event honoring a group of 15 high-performing women executives in TV, streaming, advertising and more. Previous Women of Influence have included Lesley Stahl, Connie Chung, Debra L. Lee and Hannah Storm.

"With a career spanning over 40 years, Deborah Norville truly embodies everything that this award represents," Bill Gannon, VP of Content and Global Editor-in-Chief of Future plc's Media and Entertainment brands, including Multichannel News, Broadcasting+Cable and NextTV. "Deborah's storied broadcast journalism has paved the way for countless women in media, and her work for the Broadcasters Foundation of America and other organizations has been inspirational and impacted countless lives. We are proud to recognize her as a Woman of Influence."

Norville joined Inside Edition in 1995 from CBS News, where she was anchor and correspondent. Prior to joining CBS News she was a co-host of NBC’s Today and, before that, anchor of NBC News at Sunrise. During her career she also has hosted the primetime Deborah Norville Tonight on MSNBC, the national Deborah Norville Show on the ABC Talk Radio Network and been an anchor and reporter for WMAQ-TV in Chicago. She began her reporting career at WAGA-TV in Atlanta while still a student at the University of Georgia, where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and graduated summa cum laude, First Honor Graduate with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Inside Edition is among the top TV shows in first-run syndication and reaches a daily audience of approximately 5 million viewers. While at Inside Edition, her coverage has included broadcasting from the scene of some of the biggest news stories, including Washington, D.C., on Sept 11, 2001; the funerals of President Ronald Reagan and Pope John Paul the Second; the inauguration of President Barack Obama and the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton.

Norville also is a best-selling author and lecturer. She serves on the board of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. She is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, Women Corporate Directors and the New York Women’s Forum. She is a past board member of the Girl Scout Council of Greater New York and the Rita Hayworth (Alzheimer’s) Steering Committee. She is married and the mother of three.