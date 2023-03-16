Future Names 2023 ‘40 Under 40’ for L.A. TV Week

Future’s B+C, Multichannel News and Next TV, producers of the upcoming L.A. TV Week events (opens in new tab) June 20-21 at the Sofitel Los Angeles, have named the 2023 “40 Under 40” class to be celebrated the evening of Wednesday, June 21.

Representing a range of companies and responsibilities, these men and women below a certain age are helping to lead media in new directions, wherever the viewers are.

For more than a decade , Multichannel News has been helping to shine a light on rising executives under age 40, and along with B+C and Next TV, expanded the search last year to the West Coast and L.A. TV Week.

For more information about the 2023 honorees and the event on June 21 , please visit https://www.latvweekevents.com/ . Honorees were chosen after a nomination and internal judging process.

Meet the 2023 “40 Under 40” in Los Angeles.

Fanny Baudry , Managing Director, Wheelhouse DNA (a Wheelhouse Company).

Adam Bergman , Group Vice President, Advertising & Data Sales, Vizio.

Evan Bregman , General Manager, Streaming, Tastemade.

Michelle Byars , Senior Vice President, Development, ITV Entertainment.

Kimberly Caraig , Account Executive, Fox Corporation.

Colin Davis , Head of Scripted Originals, The Roku Channel, Roku.

Alessandra Donadelli , Vice President, Business Development, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Rebecca Evans , Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Content, Campfire Studios.

Daniel Farkas , Vice President, Distribution Strategy and Content Planning, Sony Pictures Television.

Falon Fatemi , CEO and Co-Founder, Fireside.

Mike Fazzino , Principal, Content Acquisition - WW Major Studio Licensing Strategy, Amazon.

Laura Foster , Vice President, Product Marketing, Innovid.

Katherine Gallagher , Programming Manager, Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Nick Garvin , Chief Operating Officer & Managing Partner, Mobile TV Group.

Samuel Harowitz , Vice President, Content Acquisitions & Partnerships, Tubi.

Stephen Hodge , CEO, OTTera.

Kate Hoenigsberg , Senior Vice President, Drama Development, Universal Television.

Fernando Hurtado , Manager, Digital Video, NBCUniversal Local.

RJ Larese , Vice President of Talent and Development + Brand Partnerships, Paramount.

Christian Linke , Co-Creator, Showrunner and Executive Producer, Arcane, Riot Games.

Betsy Lippitt , Vice President, U.S. TV Distribution, Sony Pictures Television.

Teresa Lopez , Vice President Content Partnerships, rlaxx TV GmbH.

Helen Lum , Executive Vice President, App Science, A Sabio Holdings Company.

Ronny Lutzi , CEO, Foxxum.

Andrew Matero , Vice President, Platform, Ampersand.

Kelly Miller , Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, BBC Studios.

Paul O'Malley , Executive Producer, Independent, Formerly of 3 Ball Media.

Trixie Pacis , Director of Acquisitions & Original Programming Development, ChimeTV.

Joy Phillips , Senior Vice President, Publicity, AMC Networks.

Michael Rycyzyn , Director, Digital Licensing, A+E Networks.

Shaheen Sayani , Head of Content Partnerships, Samsung TV Plus, Samsung Electronics America.

Ahmadou Seck , Vice President, Scripted TV, MACRO.

Matt Shanfield , Executive Vice President, Development, The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television.

Kyle Simon , Partner, Perkins Coie LLP.

Evan Statton , Senior Principal Architect, Media and Entertainment, Amazon Web Services.

Adam Sussman , Vice President of Development, Furry Prawn Productions (NBCU).

Brian Tannenbaum , Head of Alternative Originals, The Roku Channel, Roku.

Brendon Thomas , Senior Vice President, Distribution and Business Development, Paramount Streaming.

Kim Wendt , Senior Solutions Architect, Amazon Web Services (AWS).