Wonder Women of New York 2023: Industry Lights Shine in the Big City

The Ziegfeld Ballroom will again be the venue for the Wonder Women of New York luncheon.

On March 23, Multichannel News will again honor an exceptional group of 15 women executives in Media and Entertainment at the annual Wonder Women of New York luncheon, set for the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

The Wonder Women awards, a key fixture on the media calendar since 1999, honor excellence among women leaders in media businesses including programming and operations, streaming, marketing, advertising and technology. Once again, MCN’s partner for the luncheon event is the New York chapter of the WICT Network.

In addition to our 15 executive nominees, the luncheon will recognize Margaret Brennan, moderator of CBS’s Face the Nation and chief foreign affairs correspondent for CBS News, as the 2023 Woman of Influence, honored both for her distinguished reporting career and her industry leadership.

Hosts for the event will be Kimberley A. Martin, NFL reporter for ESPN; Natasha Verma, co-anchor of The 5 O'Clock News and The 10'O Clock News for Fox station WNYW New York; and Cheryl Wills, anchor for Spectrum News NY1.

For more on the Wonder Women of New York event, visit mcnwonderwomen.com .

For more on this year’s honorees, click through to the profiles linked below:

