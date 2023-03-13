Wonder Women of New York 2023: Industry Lights Shine in the Big City
Meet those set to be honored during luncheon gala at Manhattan’s Zigefeld Ballroom
On March 23, Multichannel News will again honor an exceptional group of 15 women executives in Media and Entertainment at the annual Wonder Women of New York luncheon, set for the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.
The Wonder Women awards, a key fixture on the media calendar since 1999, honor excellence among women leaders in media businesses including programming and operations, streaming, marketing, advertising and technology. Once again, MCN’s partner for the luncheon event is the New York chapter of the WICT Network.
In addition to our 15 executive nominees, the luncheon will recognize Margaret Brennan, moderator of CBS’s Face the Nation and chief foreign affairs correspondent for CBS News, as the 2023 Woman of Influence, honored both for her distinguished reporting career and her industry leadership.
Hosts for the event will be Kimberley A. Martin, NFL reporter for ESPN; Natasha Verma, co-anchor of The 5 O'Clock News and The 10'O Clock News for Fox station WNYW New York; and Cheryl Wills, anchor for Spectrum News NY1.
2023 Wonder Women of New York
- Samira Bakhtiar, Director, Global Media and Entertainment, Amazon Web Services
- Karen Barroeta, Executive VP, Production and Development, Telemundo Global Studios
- Marnie Black, Executive VP, Public Relations, AMC Networks
- Amy Campbell, Chief Marketing Officer, MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks
- Pola Changnon, General Manager, Turner Classic Movies
- Sonia Coleman, Senior VP, Human Resources, Disney General Entertaiment and ESPN
- Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer, U.S, Networks Group, Warner Bros Discovery
- Annie Howell, Chief Communications Officer, Hallmark Media
- Kate O’Brian, President, Scripps News
- Rori Peters, Senior VP, Content Distribution and Sales Strategy, TV One and Cleo TV
- Sharon Peters, Executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer, Charter Communications
- Melody Smalls, Executive VP, Global Human Resources, Allen Media Group
- Michelle Strong, Senior VP, Distribution, A+E Networks
- Suzanne Sullivan, Executive VP Ad Sales, Fox Entertainment, Fox Corp.
- Monica Williams, Senior VP, Digital Products and Operations, NBCUniversal
2023 Woman of Influence
