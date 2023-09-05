Telemundo Chief Beau Ferrari Headlines Hispanic TV Summit

The 21st Annual Hispanic Television Summit, programmed by Schramm Marketing Group during NYC TV Week, features a morning keynote interview with Beau Ferrari, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, parent of the Telemundo network. He will focus on the Hispanic market’s unparalleled potential as an economic growth catalyst and the force of this consumer group in today’s multicultural landscape.

(Image credit: Future)

The summit is the premier event for those in the business of television for Hispanic audiences worldwide. It takes place Wednesday, September 13, at 360 Madison Ave. in New York. The summit explores ways that global and local distribution of culturally accurate TV programming is engaging Hispanic viewers and advertisers across platforms — from streaming to broadcast to traditional pay TV (satellite and cable).

The morning sessions focus on revenue from advertising and subscription, opening with a “state of the Hispanic media market” by the new chair of the Hispanic Marketing Council (HMC), Isabella Sanchez of Zubi Advertising Services.

Hispanic Television Award Winners Set (Image credit: Future) The Hispanic TV Summit presents a series of annual awards, two of which honor pioneers in Hispanic TV while others recognize leadership within the business. This year’s recipients are: The Rafael Eli Award for Corporate Pioneer In Hispanic Television: Horowitz Research, division of MARC Research, accepted by executive VP Adriana Waterston (l.). The Rafael Eli Award for Programming Pioneer In Hispanic Television: ESPN Deportes, accepted by general manager Freddy Rolón (c.). Leadership in Hispanic Television, Media Category: Isabella Sanchez (r.), chair of the Hispanic Marketing Council and VP for Zubi Advertising Services. Leadership in Hispanic Television, Programming Category: Miguel Gurwitz, sports anchor, soccer analyst and NFL commentator, Telemundo. Leadership in Hispanic Television, Cultural Narrative Category: Tony Hernandez, founder of the Immigrant Archive Project, which captures on video the personal experiences of Hispanic immigrants, and co-founder, president and CEO of Latino Broadcasting Co. — JS

The morning continues with a panel discussion among leading media buyers from some of the Hispanic market’s highest-spending agencies, including Horizon Media, d’exposito & Partners and Omnicom Media’s Elevate. Up next is a fireside chat with an executive from T-Mobile, a leading consumer brand, about the cultural narrative in its ad creative, and another fireside chat with Comcast Cable’s multicultural marketing leader, Jose Velez Silva, and JP Rodriguez of Gallegos, the brand’s agency. The morning closes with the chairman’s keynote interview with NBCU Telemundo Enterprises’s Ferrari, on tapping into the economic power of Hispanics.

The midday program celebrates the accomplishments of the business’s pioneers and leaders with the presentation of the Annual Hispanic Television Awards (see sidebar). The ceremony is followed by a celebratory lunch of traditional Caribbean and Mexican cuisines.

The afternoon opens with the Local Broadcaster’s keynote interview conversation with Jesus Lara, President of TelevisaUnivision Local Media. He will demonstrate the value of reaching Hispanics locally. The balance of the afternoon focuses on the business of programming for Hispanic TV audiences. One session spotlights different programming genres and another highlights program origination, featuring a popular series star, a producer and a streaming executive from Prime Video. A session on viewer demand with Oswald Mendez from Canela Media and Javier Saralegui of Danger TV promises to spark energetic reactions.

The final session is about distribution on linear and streaming platforms and is followed by a closing reception.