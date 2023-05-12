Latinx TV Viewers Migrating to SVOD Services: Horowitz Research

A majority of Latinx TV viewers are accessing subscription video-on-demand services and are watching Spanish-language TV content at least occasionally, according to a new Horowitz Research study.

The FOCUS Latinx Volume 1: Subscriptions survey of 643 Latinx TV content viewers over 18 conducted in January and February reported that 76% of respondents subscribe to at least one SVOD service, compared to 67% among consumers overall. That number shoots to more than 80% when considering password-sharing and promotional bundles from popular services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Peacock and HBO Max, according to the survey.

Also, 76% of Latinx TV viewers watch free streaming services compared to just 14% in 2019. FAST services such as YouTube, Tubi, Pluto TV, Roku and Freevee account for a majority of free streaming service viewing, according to the survey.

Spanish-language content remains a major viewing choice for Latinx TV viewers, with 72% watching Spanish-language content at least occasionally, and 6 in 10 viewers watching international content, according to the survey. In addition, 6 in 10 viewers surveyed said Spanish-language TV content along with content geared toward Hispanic audiences is important for their household to have.

“There’s no question that Latinx audiences are among the best customers for streaming services and that Spanish-language and Latinx-themed content is in demand,” Horowitz Research chief revenue officer and insights and strategy lead Adriana Waterston said. “But services that stream exclusively in Spanish need to compete with the existential threat of an ever-increasing number of mainstream services beefing up their Spanish-language and international libraries as well as offering Spanish audio and/or subtitles for most of their content. Consumer marketing to keep Spanish-language services top-of-mind, combined with strategies to drive discovery tune-in will be critical for them to survive and thrive.”