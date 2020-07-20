New Chairman Named at NBCU’s Telemundo

Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit named Beau Ferrari as chairman of NBCU Telemundo Enterprises, effective immediately.

Ferrari, who had been executive VP, succeeds Cesar Conde, who was recently named chairman, NBCU News Group.

He will report to Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCU Television and Streaming.

“Beau is a strong leader with extraordinary business acumen and deep media experience across all media platforms and the Hispanic market. During his three years with the company, he has made a tremendous impact as Telemundo became one of NBCUniversal’s fastest-growing businesses,” said Lazarus. He added, “Beau is ideally suited to seamlessly take over the reins of Telemundo and build on its phenomenal success.”

Before joining NBCU, Ferrari worked at Univision, Telemundo’s rival in Spanish-language television.

“It’s an incredible honor to lead the talented team at Telemundo Enterprises, particularly at a time when there is so much momentum in this business,” said Ferrari. “I am excited for the opportunity to take the company to the next level and guide Telemundo’s continued growth.”