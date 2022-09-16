Freeze Frame | 40 Under 40 New York 2022
Snapshots from the awards party that wrapped up NYC TV Week
NYC TV Week (opens in new tab) wrapped up a successful return to live-event status by honoring the 2022 “40 Under 40” New York with an awards party at 230 Fifth in Manhattan on September 15. Forty under 40 recognizes a select group of emerging executives who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in the video industry. NYC TV Week also included the Advanced Advertising Summit, Next TV Summit and Hispanic TV Summit. For more coverage from the weeklong event, click here.
Mike Demenchuk has served as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2016. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and has served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the print magazine and website, wrangles the occasional e-newsletter and reviews TV shows from time to time. He's also the guy to bother with your guest blog, Fates & Fortunes and Freeze Frame submissions.
