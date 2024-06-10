B+C Hall of Fame to Honor ABC/CapCities’ Phil Beuth With First-Ever Service to the Community Award

The Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame will recognize two of the broadcasting industry’s most accomplished leaders at its 32nd annual gala event, Thursday, September 26 at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 W. 54th St).

The Hall of Fame has announced the establishment of a new award category – the Service to the Community Award. ABC/Capital Cities’ Phil Beuth will be honored as the inaugural recipient at this year’s ceremony. Former Good Morning America weatherman Spencer Christian will be on hand at the ceremony to accept the honor on behalf of Mr. Beuth.

Longtime Hall of Fame chairman Bill McGorry will also be honored with induction into the Hall of Fame. McGorry has led the Hall of Fame for nearly two decades and has helped shape the gala into the premiere industry event paying tribute to the influencers, innovators and shining lights of broadcast, cable and streaming television.

Beuth was the first person hired by CapCities founder Tom Murphy in 1955 and spent his entire 42-year career with CapCities. During the seventies and eighties, Beuth demonstrated strong audience leadership and personal community involvement, while managing stations affiliated with all three networks, including service on each network's Board of Governors. When Capital Cities purchased ABC in 1985, Beuth was named president of morning and late-night entertainment, and headed Good Morning America. Throughout his career, Beuth remained guided by the principle of "doing well by doing good" and was known throughout the industry for giving generously and working tirelessly for charitable causes. Among his many achievements, Beuth is recognized as an early leader to raise awareness and funding to fight AIDS, both through charitable outreach and through the development of multiple specials that aired on the ABC network. Beuth retired as President of ABC TV Morning/Late Entertainment.

With more than 30 years of experience in publishing, McGorry was instrumental in the growth of some of the media industries’ most iconic business publications, including Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News. McGorry has served on the board of the International Radio & Television Society Foundation Inc. and the board of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. He is the recipient of several prestigious industry awards, including an Honorary Beacon Award from the Cable Television Public Affairs Association; the Joel A. Berger Award from Cable Positive; the Vanguard Award for Associates & Affiliates, which he received from the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from Women in Cable Telecommunications. McGorry was also inducted as a member of the Cable Pioneers organization. As chairman of the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame, McGorry oversees the nominating process and the annual awards event.

Other honorees at this year’s event include Arthur Wagner, Executive Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder, Active International, who will receive the Hall of Fame’s prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. Mario J. Gabelli, Chief Investment Officer, Gabelli Funds, will be honored with the Chairman’s Award.

The complete list of 2024 Hall of Fame inductees includes:

Janice Arouh, President, Network Distribution, Allen Media Group

Bob Bakish, Former President and Chief Executive Officer, Paramount Global

Phil Beuth, Former President of Morning and Late Night Entertainment, CapCities/ABC

Karen Dougherty Buchholz, Executive Vice President, Administration, Comcast Corporation

Mario J. Gabelli, Chief Investment Officer, Gabelli Funds

Marianne Gambelli, President of Advertising Sales, Marketing and Brand Partnerships, Fox Corporation

Scott Herman, Chairman, Broadcasters Foundation of America

Douglas V. Holloway, President, Homewood Media

Steve Lanzano, President and CEO, TVB

Bill McGorry, Chairman, Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame

Debra OConnell, President, Networks & TV Business Operations, Disney Entertainment Television

Valari Dobson Staab, Chairman, NBCUniversal Local

George Stephanopoulos, Co-Anchor of Good Morning America; Anchor of This Week With George Stephanopoulos, ABC News

Arthur Wagner, Executive Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder, Active International

To view the new class of inductees, visit bchalloffame.com .

A portion of the net proceeds from the B+C Hall of Fame gala is donated to The Broadcasters Foundation of America, a charitable organization that provides anonymous financial grants to those of our industry colleagues and their families who are in acute need due to critical illness or accident, advanced age, death of a spouse or other serious misfortune.

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is also a beneficiary. The Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative and social significance of television, radio and emerging platforms for the professional community and media-interested public.

For sponsorship, tables and ticket information, please contact Jessica Wolin at jessica.wolin@futurenet.com or 212-685-4233.