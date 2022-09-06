Sunny Hostin, José Velez Silva, Juanjo Duran Get Hispanic TV Honors

Producers of the 20th annual Hispanic Television Summit have named five winners of the Hispanic Television Awards, to be given on Wednesday, September 14, at the in-person conference. The awards ceremony, midway through the daylong event at ETC Venues, 360 Madison Avenue in New York, is hosted by Ana Jurka, Telemundo commentator for November’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Comcast’s José Velez Silva (l.) and Google’s Juanjo Duran

Sunny Hostin, co-host of ABC’s The View, will receive the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Hispanic Television. Past honorees include on-air personalities Don Francisco, Cristina Saralegui, Lili Estefan, Raúl De Molina, Jorge Ramos, María Elena Salinas, José Diaz-Balart and María Celeste Arrarás. Boxer Oscar De La Hoya and soccer announcer Andrés Cantor also are past honorees.

The 2022 Hispanic Television Award for Executive Leadership in Marketing will be presented to José Velez Silva, VP of multicultural IMC brand marketing at Comcast, while the Hispanic Television Award for Executive Leadership in Content Programming will be presented to Juanjo Duran, head of entertainment & multicultural at Google.

Cornerstone Companies Are Honored

Two more awards are given to companies that are pioneers who have long played a role in the business of television for Hispanics, and continue to make a significant contribution. The Rafael Eli Award for Pioneer in Hispanic Television in the agency category will be presented to Orci, which has long been a multicultural agency creating culturally-relevant advertising campaigns, including television, for leading brands. The award will be accepted by Marina Filippelli, the Orci CEO. Produ, a publication that for more than 30 years has reported on the latest programming deals in the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic TV industry, will receive the other award, accepted by publication owner and president Richard Izarra.

The annual award recipients are selected by a committee inclusive of industry leaders, members of the edit­orial team at Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News as well as the producers of the event.

“This year’s recipients are a true reflection of our theme of Embracing Our Culture,” Joe Schramm, the summit’s producer and president of Schramm Marketing Group, said. “I know that each recipient is proud of their heritage. They are an excellent voice for Hispanic television audiences. Yet, I am most inspired by how personally proud each is to be receiving the award. They truly deserve this acknowledgement.”

The summit features a state of Hispanic media address by Gonzalo Del Fa, president of GroupM Multicultural, and an opening keynote with Gio Benitez, transportation correspondent for ABC News. For more information about the program or to review the agenda, please see NYCTVWeek.com. The Advanced Advertising Summit and Next TV Summit are also happening at NYC TV Week 2022, as is the award ceremony for the latest “40 Under 40” class. ▪️