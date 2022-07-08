NYC TV Week Returns Sept. 12-14
By Kent Gibbons published
Advanced Advertising, Next TV Summit, 20th Anniversary Hispanic TV Summit, 40 Under 40 events slated
Future’s NYC TV Week returns with live events on September 12-14, with the Advanced Advertising Summit, Next TV Summit and Hispanic Television Summit, ending with the 40 Under 40 celebration on September 15.
Some of the hottest topics facining the multichannel industry will get a thorough airing — including connected-TV advertising, FAST (free ad-supported television) channels and the state of Hispanic programming among them.
The week leads off with Advanced Advertising on Monday, September 12, at etc.venues 360 Madison. Topics covered include local OTT and connected-TV advertising, measuring cross-screen reach, programmatic buying and selling and addressable advertising.
The Next TV Summit is the next day, Tuesday, September 13, at the same venue. Topics covered include areas where subscription streaming can find renewed growth, the prospects for ad dollars across the FAST and ad-supported VOD services and the future of virtual pay TV providers.
The Hispanic TV Summit takes place on Wednesday, September 14, also at etc. venues 360 Madison. The 20th-anniversary edition of the biggest TV event in Hispanic television will tackle the universe of issues concerning Spanish-language television.
A celebration of the 2022 class of “40 Under 40” closes out the week on Thursday, September 15, at 230 Fifth.
For more information about NYC TV Week please visit NYCTVWeek.com.
