'The View' Welcomes Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro Back to Set

'The View' pulled two hosts last Friday after what were thought to be positive COVID tests.

The View backtracked Monday, revealing that host Sunny Hostin and guest host Ana Navarro do not have COVID-19, saying that the pair’s positive results on Friday turned out to be false after all of the show’s hosts underwent many rounds of testing over the weekend.

“I am thrilled to report that Sunny and Ana’s results turned out to be false positives and everyone is safe, healthy and COVID-free. No one’s got it. It was a mistake of some sort,” host Joy Behar said when the show opened on Monday.

Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to be on ABC's daytime talker on Friday, but she never came to set or interacted with any of the hosts after the test results were known. Harris ultimately called in remotely to appear on the show.

“It was just an unbelievable set of circumstances and we found out moments before we came back on the air,” executive producer Brian Teta said on Monday. “In that moment, all I could think about is that we had to keep the hosts safe and the Vice President safe. She could not walk out no matter what. That led to some really awkward television that I would like to have back if I could.”

After Behar announced on Friday that Hostin and Navarro had tested positive and had to leave, Behar and co-host Sara Haines took questions from the audience until Harris could appear.

The positive results led to a busy weekend for all four hosts, during which “we were all given numerous, numerous covid tests,” said Behar.

While Hostin and Navarro were relieved that the results were false, the false positives had short-term consequences for both women.

Navarro was the subject of a negative tweet from Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted “given the Ana Navarro news, I think this is a time to have a national conversation about Covid and obesity.”

“Apparently, he thought it was appropriate to take advantage of the false news that I had Covid to take a shot at my weight," Navarro said on Monday. "Babe, I take a shot at my weight every day. Like you, I have a mirror and I know I have a weight issue."

She then fired back at Trump Jr., saying, “I know that when you are a dimwit, with no skill or talent or significant accomplishments, living off your father’s name and fame and fortune, you’ve got to draw attention to yourself. If you want to have a conversation about Covid and obesity, you could have had it last October, when your elderly, obese father had it. So it is a legitimate conversation to have, and fortunately for you, you have got somebody in your family who you can call and discuss it with. Because, imagine having a father whose butt is the size of a studio apartment in New Jersey, you got the gall to pick on me?”

Hostin said the test results caused immediate issues for her family. Her husband, a surgeon, had to immediately be pulled out of the operating room, while her daughter was pulled out of school and tested and her parents were both rushed to be tested. It also was an emotional result for Hostin because she recently gave the eulogy at an in-law’s funeral.

Hostin also said that while she received an outpouring of love and support, she also received some hate tweets and calls.

“When you meet your maker, you’ll have to figure that out with them,” Hostin said.

The View ladies then invited Harris to come back and sit with the entire panel when her schedule permits.