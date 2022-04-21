'MCN' Announces 2022 Wonder Women of Los Angeles

The editors of Multichannel News are pleased to announce the 2022 Wonder Women of Los Angeles, whose accomplishments will be celebrated at a breakfast event on Monday, June 6, at the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

“After the successful return of Wonder Women of New York in March, we are excited about getting back together in Los Angeles to honor this diverse, dynamic group of women leading in so many realms of the media business,” MCN content director Kent Gibbons said. “This will get our LA TV Week events off to a great start.”

To learn more about Wonder Women of Los Angeles, visit mcnwonderwomen/LA. To learn more about LA TV Week, visit latvweekevents.com. LA TV Week also includes Advanced Advertising, the Next TV Summit, TV Tech Summit and 40 Under 40. The Wonder Women of Los Angeles will be profiled in the June edition of B+C Multichannel News.

In alphabetical order here are the 2022 Wonder Women of Los Angeles:

Sylvia Bugg, Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, General Audience Programming, PBS.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President of Programming, Crown Media Family Networks.

Ayo Davis, President, Disney Branded Television, Walt Disney Co.

Tara DeVeaux, Chief Marketing Officer, Wild Card Creative Group; Managing Director, 3AM & Insights@Wild Card.

Tara Duncan, president of Freeform and Onyx Collective, Disney General Entertainment.

Michele Edelman, Head of Growth, Premiere Digital.

Lisa Knutson, President, Scripps Networks, The EW Scripps Co.

Nikki Love, Senior Vice President, Development & Production, ALLBLK, AMC Networks.

Wendy McMahon, President and Co-Head, CBS News and Television Stations.

Tricia Melton, Chief Marketing Officer, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics.

Katherine Pope, Senior Vice President, Head of Original Content, Charter Communications.

Julie Rapaport, Head of Movies, Amazon Studios.

Shannon Ryan, President, Content Marketing, Hulu & Disney General Entertainment.

Jennifer Turner, Executive Vice President, TriStar Television, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Sarah Weidman, Head of Programming, Development and Multiplatform Content, AXS-TV.

