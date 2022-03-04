Wonder Women of New York 2022: Gala Goes Live Again
By MCN Staff published
Meet the industry execs who will be honored when the in-person luncheon event returns March 24
On March 24, the in-person Multichannel News Wonder Women of New York awards event returns in its luncheon format to Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom. Now in its 23rd year, Wonder Women acknowledges the achievement and commitment of some of the most remarkable women in television, who continually show up to innovate, inspire, speak up for equality and lead their team and organization from the front.
Learn more about this year’s Wonder Women of New York class by clicking on the links below. And for more on the live program, go to MCNWonderWomen.com.
2022 Woman of Influence
2022 Wonder Women of New York
- Karen Bailey, Executive VP of Original Programming, Starz
- Tonya Cornileus, VP, Development, Inclusion & Wellness, ESPN
- Katrina Cukaj, Executive VP of Ad Sales and Client Partnerships, WarnerMedia
- Sarah Kate Ellis, President & CEO, GLAAD
- Latasha Gillespie, Executive Head, Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), Amazon Studios
- Amy Israel, Executive VP, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks
- Kim Kelleher, President, Commercial Revenue & Partnerships, AMC Networks
- Jo Kinsella, President, TVSquared by Innovid
- Mina Lefevre, Head of Development and Programming, Meta
- Wonya Lucas, President & CEO, Crown Media Family Networks
- Laura Molen, President, Advertising & Partnerships NBCUniversal
- Roxanna Sherwood, Senior Executive Producer, Original Longform Content, ABC News
- Courtney White, President, Food Network & Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc.
- Dalila Wilson-Scott, Executive VP and Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corp.
- Joella Wind, Group VP, Sales Operations, Spectrum Enterprise
The Honor Roll
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.