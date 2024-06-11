Four Hosts Named for Wonder Women of L.A. Event

Wonder Women of Los Angeles, saluting leaders in the media and entertainment industry, happening on Tuesday, June 18, has announced four event hosts to present the awards program at The Ebell of Los Angeles.

In alphabetical order, they are: Liana Brackett, on-camera host, TheGrio; Kelley L. Carter, senior entertainment reporter, Andscape; Jessica Holmes, anchor, KTLA Morning News, and Sheba Turk, CBS Los Angeles/KCAL anchor.

Wonder Women of Los Angeles is honoring 15 female leaders selected by the editors of Multichannel News. In addition, the event will honor MCN-selected 2024 Woman of Influence Award recipient Janene Drafs, VP and general manager of Nexstar’s broadcast and digital operations at KTLA in Los Angeles, and The WICT Network of Southern California’s Catalyst Award recipient, LaKendra Davis Moxie, VP, Fulfillment Operations, for Cox Communications.

To learn more about the awards and to register for the gala breakfast, visit mcnwonderwomen.com .

Below are condensed biographies (with more on the event website) of the four Wonder Women of L.A. event hosts:

Liana Brackett started her career in the federal government as a meteorologist for the National Weather Service before making the jump into broadcast television. She received a Bachelor of Science in Atmospheric Science from University of California - Davis. Since her jump into the TV world, she has worked as an On-Camera Meteorologist for Fox 12 in Portland, Oregon; The Weather Channel and Fox 11 in Los Angeles. She believes in challenging yourself and taking risks in life. So in 2021, she left her weather comfort zone and joined Allen Media Group as an On-Camera Host, being utilized across all of Byron Allen’s broadcast channels to host entertainment, lifestyle, sports and more. She lives in Dana Point, California with her husband, David, her two year old son, Rafael, and their rescue dog, Dasher.

Award-winning entertainment and pop-culture journalist Kelley L. Carter joined ESPN in January 2016 as a senior entertainment writer for The Undefeated, now Andscape, a Black media platform dedicated to creating, highlighting, and uplifting the diverse stories of Black identity. Based in Los Angeles, Carter covers film, television, and music for the platform. She is one of the renowned journalists who came on board for the launch of the content initiative in May 2016. Carter began hosting The Undefeated digital series “ Another Act with Kelley Carter ” in March 2020, where she gives viewers direct access to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. She also interviewed creators and stars of the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton in a special program titled Hamilton In-Depth with Kelley Carter, exclusive to Disney+ and The Undefeated on July 3. Since joining The Undefeated, Carter has served as a special commentator on Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet LIVE! on ABC since 2019.

Multichannel Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Jessica Holmes is co-anchor of KTLA’s Emmy Award-winning signature broadcast, L.A.’s No. 1-rated KTLA Morning News. She has reported from London for the Royal Wedding, interviewed Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp in Paris, spent a day cooking with Martha Stewart and interviewed Jermaine Jackson about the death of his brother, Michael. She is on the red carpet for all the major Hollywood events, including the Oscars and the Emmys, and co-hosts KTLA’s Emmy Award-winning Rose Parade coverage. She also frequently forecasts the weather and has covered breaking news both in the field and in the studio, such as wildfires, floods and the earthquake in Japan. She has won three Golden Mike Awards. Holmes joined KTLA in November 2005 as weathercaster for the station’s Prime News, after winning The Audition, a reality show-style competition held on the KTLA Morning News. She began her television career in 1999.

Sheba Turk is an anchor on CBS Los Angeles (KCAL). Originally from New Orleans, Louisiana, Turk has a strong background in journalism, beginning her career at WWL-TV (CBS-New Orleans), where she held various roles. She started in the news business straight out of college, initially working behind the scenes as an associate producer before transitioning to her first on-air role as a traffic reporter. Subsequently, she advanced to become a reporter for WWL-TV's morning show, ultimately securing a position on the anchor desk. While at WWL-TV, she also gained experience hosting the local entertainment show The 504 for five years. She began her college studies at NYU and ultimately earned an English degree from the University of New Orleans.

To learn more about the awards and to register for the gala breakfast, visit mcnwonderwomen.com.