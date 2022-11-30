'MCN' Announces 2023 Wonder Women of New York

Multichannel News today announced the 2023 Wonder Women of New York, who will be celebrated at a gala luncheon at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Thursday, March 23, 2023. For details about the event please visit mcnwonderwomen.com.

The Wonder Women awards, a key fixture on the media calendar since 1999, honor excellence in women leaders in media businesses including programming and operations, streaming, marketing, advertising and technology. MCN proudly notes that the luncheon's event partner, once again, is the New York chapter (opens in new tab) of The WICT Network.

More New York honors, including the 2023 Woman of Influence award, will be announced in coming days. MCN also is accepting nominations for Wonder Women of Los Angeles and 40 Under 40 of Los Angeles, to be celebrated in June.

In alphabetical order, here are the 2023 Wonder Women of New York.

Samira Bakhtiar, Director, Global Media and Entertainment Sales, Amazon Web Services.

Karen Barroeta, Executive Vice President, Production and Development, Telemundo Global Studios.

Marnie Black, Executive Vice President, Public Relations, AMC Networks.

Pola Changnon, General Manager, Turner Classic Movies.

Sonia Coleman, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Disney General Entertainment Content and ESPN, The Walt Disney Company.

Nina L. Diaz, President of Content & Chief Content Officer, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios.

Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer, US Networks Group, Warner Bros. Discovery

Annie Howell, Chief Communications Officer, Hallmark Media.

Kate O'Brian, Executive Vice President, Scripps News Division, The E.W. Scripps Company.

Rori Peters, Senior Vice President of Content Distribution and Marketing, TV One Networks.

Sharon Peters, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Charter Communications.

Michelle Strong, Senior Vice President of Distribution, A+E Networks.

Suzanne Sullivan, Executive Vice President of Fox Entertainment Ad Sales, Fox Corporation

Melody Smalls, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Allen Media Group.

Monica Williams, Senior Vice President, Digital Products & Operations, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. ■