‘40 Under 40’ Named For NYC TV Week

B+C, Multichannel News and Next TV have named the 2022 “40 under 40” class to be celebrated on September 15 as part of NYC TV Week.

The class was chosen by the publications’ editors from a nomination process and will be profiled in the September edition of B+C Multichannel News magazine. For more about NYC TV Week, with live events happening September 12-14, please visit https://www.nyctvweek.com/2022 .

Here is the 2022 NYC TV Week 40 Under 40, individuals listed alphabetically:

Ben Belmont, Senior Director, Integrated Marketing, Paramount Global.

Dan Callahan, Senior Vice President of Data Strategy and Sales Innovation for Fox Ad Sales, Fox Corporation.

Denise Bailey-Castro, Head of Finance, BET Networks, Paramount Global.

Matthew Chazen, Television Agent, Creative Artists Agency.

Daniel Church, Head of Advanced TV Product, Beachfront.

Kevin Connelly, Senior Director of Programmatic Monetization, Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Mike Correia, Vice President, U.S. Networks Distribution, Paramount Global.

Patrick Courtney, Head of Digital & Business Development, Fuse Media.

Samantha DiPippo, Senior Vice President of Development, Crown Media Family Networks.

Sean Doherty, Jr., Co-Founder and COO, Wurl.

Matt Dominguez, Senior Manager of Distribution, Cox Media Group.

Mike Fisher, Vice President, Head of Advanced TV, Essence/Group M.

Lauren Fry, Chief Revenue Officer, Simulmedia.

Tara Gotch, Senior Vice President, Senior Vice President, National Services, Comscore.

Angela Grande, Director of Streaming News Channels, NBCUniversal Local.

David Koonin, Sports Media Agent, Head of Sports Media Marketing and Endorsements, Creative Artists Agency.

Courtney Kundtz, Head of Client Services & Ad Business Operations, Roku.

Erin Leigh, Senior Vice President, The TV Group, Screen Engine/ASI.

Brian Lin, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Advanced Advertising, TelevisaUnivision.

Socrates Lozano, Senior Director, ScrippsCast and Newsroom Innovation, E.W. Scripps.

Kevin Maloy, Vice President, Advanced TV Solutions, Amobee.

Lindsey Mandia, Vice President, Production, Fox Sports.

Jason Manningham, CEO and Founder, Blockgraph.

Joe Marino, Managing Partner and Head of Client Success Organization, MadHive.

Ken Norcross, Head of Data Licensing & Strategy, Vizio.

Corey Petruccelli, Vice President, National Sales, New York Interconnect.

Kirsten Polley, Senior Vice President, Operations, WWE.

Yana Podroubaeva, Media & Entertainment Global Account Lead, Amazon Web Services.

Isabel Rafferty, CEO and Founder, Canela Media.

Justin Rosen, Senior Vice President, Data and Insights, Ampersand.

Seth Rubinroit, Manager, Content Integrations and Audio, NBCUniversal Local.

Adam Salmons, Vice President, Content Acquisition, Philo.

David Sanderson, CEO and Founder, Reelgood.

Christy Smith, Director, Social Creative Strategy, Nickelodeon.

Brad Stockton, Senior Vice President, Video Innovation, dentsu.

Courtney Thomasma, General Manager, AMC Plus, AMC Networks.

Sapna Vyas, Vice President, Scripted Content, Lifetime Network, A+E Networks.

Simon Wong, Executive Vice President, Sabio Inc.

Jimmy Zasowski, Senior Vice President, Platform Distribution Strategy, The Walt Disney Co.

Samuel Zimmerman, Vice President, Programming, Shudder, AMC Networks. ■