Lesley Stahl: Public Support for Media Might Backfire on Trump

New York—Lesley Stahl, the 12-time Emmy winning CBS News correspondent who, before joining 60 Minutes in March 1991, was CBS’ first female White House correspondent (during the Reagan and Carter presidencies), said in a speech Thursday she was heartened by apparent public support for the news media during a period when their practitioners are under assault by the president.

Stahl, in accepting the first Multichannel News “Woman of Influence” award midway through the annual Wonder Women luncheon at the New York Hilton, began with a plug for her 2016 book, “Becoming Grandma: The Joys and Science of the New Grandparenting,” noting that several Wonder Women honorees had credited their mothers and grandmothers as mentors and influences.

“I do want to say a few words about today and our get together,” she continued.

“We’re happy. This is such a peaceful, loving environment. While one step out into the real world, what we’re confronting is a cauldron of chaos and disharmony. I speak of course as a member of the opposition party, a.k.a. the press."



