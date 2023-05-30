Wonder Women of Los Angeles 2023: Hollywood Power Players

The editors of Multichannel News are pleased to recognize the 2023 Wonder Women of Los Angeles, our third class in the West Coast extension of our long-running Wonder Women event. The 15 industry executives in this exceptional group will be honored at a June 20 breakfast ceremony at the Sofitel Los Angeles, the kickoff to the L.A. TV Week of events sponsored by B+C, Multichannel News and Next TV.

For more than two decades, the Wonder Women program has celebrated the female leaders in media, entertainment and technology who are making a lasting impact on their businesses and the industry. These remarkable women executives continually show up to innovate, inspire, speak up for equality and lead their teams and organizations from the front.

Once again, we are proud to partner with The WICT Network: Southern California chapter on this event.

Also to be honored at the breakfast is the 2023 Multichannel News Los Angeles Woman of Influence, Spectrum 1 News Southern California anchor Giselle Hernandez, a veteran of the local and national TV news industry. And The WICT Network: Southern California will recognize its 2023 Catalyst Award winner, Hallmark Media distribution executive Holly Henderson.

The Wonder Women of Los Angeles breakfast is just the start of the two-day L.A. TV Week program, which also includes the Advanced Advertising Summit, the Next TV Summit and an event recognizing our L.A. 40 Under 40.

