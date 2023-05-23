L.A. TV Week: Next TV Summit Rings in Streaming’s ‘Postwar’ Era

The three-dimensional chessboard of the media-technology business has never been more complex for decision-makers, who are caught between fast-eroding linear channels and next-generation digital platforms that need time to grow into their revenue potential.

On June 20 at the Sofitel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, the Next TV Summit L.A. will dive headfirst into the pain points and opportunities that await, with an afternoon full of panel and keynote sessions featuring some of the most influential thought leaders in the TMT industry.

The afternoon event is part of the two-day L.A. TV Week conference produced by Future plc, publisher of Next TV, Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News.

At deadline, producers were still actively booking speakers. But here’s who’s confirmed so far.

Craig Erwich (Image credit: Disney)

Craig Erwich, president of the Disney Television Group, will kick off the Tuesday-afternoon Next TV Summit portion of L.A. TV Week with a fireside keynote, discussing his perspective across two decades on the TV business’ leading edge, serving an instrumental role in building powerful platforms including Hulu.

Following Erwich’s keynote, a panel including Reny Díaz, VP of audience strategy and content development, Hispanic streaming for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises; Will Gurman, VP, global partnerships and content strategy for Paramount; and William Morris Endeavor partner Chelsea Radler will discuss the seemingly never settled debate between traditional weekly series releasing vs. binge-minded bulk distribution.

Then, with Netflix and The Walt Disney Co. integrating ad-supported mechanisms into their subscription streaming businesses, the Next TV Summit will veer into a discussion on hybrid monetization models, led by Kevin Cross, distribution executive for Condista; Scott Ehrlich, chief innovation officer for Sinclair Broadcast Group; and Laura Florence, senior VP and GM of Redbox.

Chris Ottinger (Image credit: MGM)

The afternoon fireside keynote will be delivered by longtime MGM distribution executive Chris Ottinger, recently put in charge by Amazon of the newly formed MGM Studios Distribution unit, the group responsible for the global proliferation of such landmark shows as The Handmaid’s Tale and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Late-afternoon panels will include a high-level discussion about streaming consumer behavior trends featuring Samuel Harowitz, Tubi VP of acquisitions and partnerships, and Tania Missad, head of global corporate research data and insights for Warner Bros. Discovery. Also, Next TV lead editor Daniel Frankel will lead a discourse on the unbundling and rebuilding of the video business, amid rapid decay of the incumbent pay TV infrastructure.

The event will wrap with the presentation of the “FAST Five,” honoring executives and creatives developing the most innovative, cost-efficient original programming in the ad-supported streaming ecosystem.

“This might be the most volatile period in television history, with new delivery and consumption patterns emerging every week,” Next TV’s Frankel said. “Those who wish to survive and thrive in the video entertainment industry must find ways to expose themselves to the latest ideas and strategies, and Next TV L.A. provides an excellent forum to do just that.”