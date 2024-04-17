‘B+C,’ ‘Next TV’ Announce Winners of Best of Show Awards at NAB Show
Awards are judged on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the media & entertainment companies
B+C and Next TV have announced the winners of Best of Show Awards for the 2024 NAB Show. The awards were judged by a panel of industry experts at the convention (April 14-17 in Las Vegas) on the bases of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and overall performance.
The winners will be included in B+C Multichannel News magazine as well as on the Next TV website. Nominees also are included in a Best of Show Program ebook.
The Best of Show Awards, from B+C, Next TV, TV Tech and other brands at Future US, were chosen from companies that exhibited at the 2024 NAB Show and submitted nominations.
Congratulations to this year's winners:
Broadcasting+Cable
- Dina, part of Fonn Group — Dina
- ROXi — ROXi FastStream
- Sony Electronics — HXC-FZ90 Studio Camera System
- AMD — AMD Alveo MA35D Advanced Media Accelerator
- MEDIAGENIX — MEDIAGENIX FAST Scheduling Artist
- TAG Video Systems — TAG Language Detection
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) — Workflow monitor for AWS Media Services and CloudFront
Next TV
- Ross Video — Media IO UX
- Vimond — VIA App Builder
- Cleeng — Cleeng’s Subscriber Retention Management™ (SRM™)
- ThinkAnalytics — ThinkFAST
- MEDIAGENIX — MEDIAGENIX Ratings Artist
- Evergent — Evergent Captivate Product Suite
- Zixi — Live Event Manager: ZEN Master
- TMT Insights — Polaris Operational Management Platform -- MEDIAGENIX Ratings Artist
