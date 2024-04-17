‘B+C,’ ‘Next TV’ Announce Winners of Best of Show Awards at NAB Show

By Kent Gibbons
( Broadcasting & Cable )
published

Awards are judged on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the media & entertainment companies

Best of Show 2024
Best of Show 2024 (Image credit: Future)

B+C and Next TV have announced the winners of Best of Show Awards for the 2024 NAB Show. The awards were judged by a panel of industry experts at the convention (April 14-17 in Las Vegas) on the bases of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and overall performance. 

The winners will be included in B+C Multichannel News magazine as well as on the Next TV website. Nominees also are included in a Best of Show Program ebook.

The Best of Show Awards, from B+C, Next TV, TV Tech and other brands at Future US, were chosen from companies that exhibited at the 2024 NAB Show and submitted nominations.

Congratulations to this year's winners:

Broadcasting+Cable

Next TV

Kent Gibbons
Kent Gibbons

Kent has been a journalist, writer and editor at Multichannel News since 1994 and with Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He is a good point of contact for anything editorial at the publications and for Nexttv.com. Before joining Multichannel News he had been a newspaper reporter with publications including The Washington Times, The Poughkeepsie (N.Y.) Journal and North County News.