Kerv’s Interactive Ad Technology Made Available via Magnite Platform

Kerv said it made a deal to make its portfolio of interactive and shoppable video advertising experiences available in omnichannel inventory made available through Magnite.

Kerv uses artificial intelligence to power its interactive ad experiences. Layering interactivity onto video creative tends to increase brand favorability, consumer intent and purchase intent by as much as 150%, according to a report from media buyer Magna Global cited by Kerv.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen a significant increase in demand for highly immersive, interactive programmatic video solutions, underscoring the need for scalable, data-driven interactive and shoppable advertising solutions that capture audience attention and drive meaningful performance,” Gary Mittman, founder and CEO at Kerv, said. “We’ve always allowed advertisers to optimize campaign creative based on audience interaction data, and personalize creative based on viewer interests. This partnership with Magnite will now allow brands to activate these capabilities with unparalleled ease and scale.”

Availabilty through Magnite makes it easier for buyers and advertisers to adopt interactive creative for their brands.

“We are at an unprecedented time in digital advertising, where AI has the power to transform consumers’ experiences with the content they love and the brands they care about,” said Megan Pagliuca, chief activation officer at Omnicom Media Group. “By connecting Kerv’s AI-powered exploration and shoppability solutions with the scaled video supply of Magnite, this partnership helps us future-proof our media investments as part of our larger focus on the intersection of content and commerce.”

Magnite expects to work with Kerv to bring more advanced advertising capabilities to the inventory it handles.

"In today's fiercely competitive media landscape, the ability to dynamically deliver interactive, contextually relevant messages is critical,” Magnite chief revenue officer Sean Buckley said. “Our partnership with Kerv provides clients with direct access to premium ad inventory while their first-party, real-time data automates and streamlines the creative optimization process, driving maximum impact. This is just the beginning of the ways Magnite and Kerv will collaborate to bring innovation to our industry that scales quickly, simply and efficiently.”