Spectrum Reach Makes Ad Deal with Amazon to Give Local Business Access to More Streaming Inventory
Agreement includes commercials on Amazon Prime Video, Freevee, Amazon Fire
Spectrum Reach, the ad-sales arm of Charter Communications, said it a deal with Amazon to become a local reseller of streaming Amazon Ads.
The collaboration will enable Spectrum Reach to offer small, local business clients campaigns that include linear inventory and a broader range of streaming inventory, enabling advertisers to reach more households in their region.
Spectrum Reach said its streaming inventory reaches about 90% of viewers in its footprint.
Amazon Ads inventory includes Prime Video, Freevee and FireTV.
"Our work with Amazon Ads means local SMB advertisers can now access a modern solution to simplify media fragmentation and reach almost every household in their service areas, including both Spectrum customers and non-subscribers,” said David Kline, executive VP at Charter Communications and president of Spectrum Reach. "By bringing together Amazon Ads’ capabilities alongside our first-party data, we can offer small to medium-sized businesses the ability to more accurately measure and optimize their advertising spend.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.