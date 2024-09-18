Spectrum Reach Makes Ad Deal with Amazon to Give Local Business Access to More Streaming Inventory

Spectrum Reach, the ad-sales arm of Charter Communications, said it a deal with Amazon to become a local reseller of streaming Amazon Ads.

The collaboration will enable Spectrum Reach to offer small, local business clients campaigns that include linear inventory and a broader range of streaming inventory, enabling advertisers to reach more households in their region.

Spectrum Reach said its streaming inventory reaches about 90% of viewers in its footprint.

Amazon Ads inventory includes Prime Video, Freevee and FireTV.

"Our work with Amazon Ads means local SMB advertisers can now access a modern solution to simplify media fragmentation and reach almost every household in their service areas, including both Spectrum customers and non-subscribers,” said David Kline, executive VP at Charter Communications and president of Spectrum Reach. "By bringing together Amazon Ads’ capabilities alongside our first-party data, we can offer small to medium-sized businesses the ability to more accurately measure and optimize their advertising spend.”