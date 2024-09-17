VideoAmp Says It Serves As Currency in $1 Billion of Media Deals

Measurement company VideoAmp said that $1 billion in media buys have been guaranteed using VideoAmp a currency already this year.

VideoAmp added that it on track to reach $1.5 billion by the end of the year, and growing at a rate of 651% year over year, compared to the same point in 2023.

“This is incredibly encouraging to see, and share, as our growth figures clearly indicate that there is a seismic industry shift underway,” says Pete Bradbury, Chief Commercial and Growth Officer, VideoAmp. “Advanced media measurement is here, and it’s here to stay. Our mission is to help clients plan, deliver, and ultimately drive better outcomes, and we’re making good on that promise.”

The company said the gains were coming as more ad buyers and advertisers invest in data-driven audience-based campaigns and use measurement from companies other than Nielsen.

“As an early adopter of big data, VideoAmp has made profound contributions to currency innovation. Aiming to right-size the industry’s measurement capabilities to reflect total video viewership and support audience planning and buying,” said Geoffrey Calabrese, Chief Investment Officer, Omnicom Media Group North America.

“We applaud VideoAmp’s efforts to foster healthy competition in our marketplace and for enabling our clients to transact and measure against the audiences and KPIs that matter most to them,” Calabrese said..

In addition to OMG, VideoAmp said it works with buyers and seller including h A+E Networks , Allen Media Group, IPG Mediabrands, NBCUniversal, Paramount, RPA and Warner Bros. Discovery ,

NEXT TV NEWSLETTER The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

“At Warner Bros. Discovery, we’re committed to providing unmatched value to our clients with innovative solutions that drive exceptional results,” said David Porter, Head of Ad Sales Research, Data, and Insights at Warner Bros. Discovery. “Integrating VideoAmp’s state-of-the-art measurement tools into our Olli platform has delivered extraordinary levels of growth, efficiency, and execution to our partners’ cross-platform Data Driven Video campaigns across WBD’s iconic portfolio of brands and programming.”

VideoAmp added that its work with OpenAP has expanded the overall market for advanced audience campaigns,