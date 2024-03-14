Magnite, Mediaocean Join To Make Buying CTV Campaigns Easier

Media buyers using Mediaocean’s Prisma platform will be able to plan, execute and reconcile ad campaigns on connected TV directly from programmers who work with Magnite through a new exclusive partnership the two companies have formed.

Magnite’s ClearLine has CTV and digital video inventory from media companies including including A+E Networks, AMC Networks, DirecTV Advertising, Dish Media, Disney Advertising, Fox Digital, LG Ad Solutions, Vizio, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The arrangement comes as more viewers are streaming programming and marketers are looking for simpler, more effective ways to buy CTV ad inventory to reach them.

“By integrating Magnite’s ClearLine solution into Prisma, we’re creating the most streamlined and automated process to buy streaming inventory directly from sellers,” Ramsey McGrory, chief development officer at Mediaocean, said.