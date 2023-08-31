Mediaocean Will Make Magnite CTV Inventory Available to Local Buyers

Magnite said it made a deal with Mediaocean that will make its streaming and connected TV inventory available to local linear buyers using the advertising services company’s platform.

“As traditional television and digital increasingly converge, we remain committed to enabling omnichannel execution and providing interoperability with key players across the advertising ecosystem,” Richard Pacheco, senior VP, strategic partnerships at Mediaocean, said. “We’re excited to give local linear TV buyers a direct avenue to the entirety of Magnite’s premium CTV supply through the existing workflow in our platform.”

As a result of the agreement, local buyers will be able to allocate localized spending to Magnite within Mediaocean and seamlessly execute these CTV buys with their existing planning tools.

“The integration of Magnite’s streaming TV footprint into Mediaocean provides a fully converged workflow for local linear buyers to extend their reach into streaming,” Magnite senior VP, advanced solutions Matt McLeggon said.

“This direct line into CTV unlocks efficiencies which will allow agency partners to direct more dollars toward high-quality working media, agnostic of screen,“ he added. “We’re excited about the impact that this partnership is already having on the fluidity of local linear media investment.”