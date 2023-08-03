Magnite Gives FreeWheel Users Better Look at Programmatic Demand

Magnite said it has completed a technical integration with Comcast’s FreeWheel ad technology platform that will give FreeWheel’s television programming users a better view of both programmatic and direct demand for their inventory.

The extra information about programmatic demand from Magnite will enable inventory owners on the FreeWheel platform to maximize yield, while providing advertisers with better alignment to media goals and adherence to business rules.

“We are committed to enhancing interoperability across the premium TV ecosystem and welcome Magnite as one of our new integration partners,” said Soo Jin Oh, chief strategyofficer at FreeWheel. “By better integrating Magnite’s programmatic technology, we continue to execute on our goal of maximizing competition and demand for our clients’ inventory via unified ad decisioning within FreeWheel’s TV Platform. Ultimately, this will not only benefit inventory owners and buyers, but also will improve the viewing experience for consumers.”

FreeWheel will integrate programmatic requests from Magnite into its TV platform to provide FreeWheel’s publisher clients with enhanced unified decisioning capabilities. Publisher clients will have better insight into ad creative, frequency capping and holistic management across systems and sales execution types.

“The growth of programmatic advertising in streaming video has been transformative, enabling advertisers to reach their audiences with greater accuracy and efficiency than ever before,” said Sean Buckley, chief revenue officer at Magnite. “By enabling media owners to manage their revenue streams holistically across programmatic and traditional direct sales, this integration with FreeWheel will enable programmatic to remain an integrated part of publishers’ sales strategies and will help accelerate growth even further.”

Jill Steinhauser, senior VP, ad sales planning and operations at WarnerBros. Discovery, said the integration will help media companies in a more complex advertising environment.

“Efforts to drive interoperability and unify decisioning across demand sources are key to helping media companies manage inventory and optimize advertising solutions in an increasingly complex TV ecosystem,” said Steinhauser. “FreeWheel and Magnite are paving the way for greater interoperability and helping to solve for one of the industry’s most pressing challenges.”