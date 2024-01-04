GroupM Forms Accelerator To Enhance Ads For Its Clients As TV Goes Digital

With television making the transition from a linear medium to a digital one, GroupM has formed a group designed to give advertisers a stronger voice in how TV advertising evolves.

The GroupM Ad Innovation Accelerator consists of a combination of traditional media companies, streamers and tech companies.

Initial participants are Brightline, The Walt Disney Co., Kerv, NBCUniversal, Roku, Telly and YouTube. Other interested parties will be able to join.

The goal is to bring GroupM clients together with media sellers and ad tech companies to enhance 30-second commercials in ways that are scalable, standardized and address advertisers’ concerns.

“We have to craft a future of our industry where engagement, innovation, and outcomes converge,” said Andrew Meaden, Global head of investment, GroupM. “As we shape the next era of media where advertising works better for people, it is critical we continue to innovate new advertising experiences with our partners around the world to ensure brands are meeting audiences where they are. With more ad-supported options emerging, advertisers must respect audiences’ preferences and use cutting-edge technology to deliver more personalized content."

NORTH AMERICA FIRST

The Accelerator will first roll out in North America for clients at GroupM agencies Mindshare, Wavemaker and EssenceMediacom.

GroupM will be talking about the Accelerator next week at CES in Las Vegas.

The media buyer aims to assemble the group early this year, ideally in person, Mike Fisher, executive director, investment innovation at GroupM U.S., told Broadcasting+Cable.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity with the shift away from linear to streaming,” he said. There are opportunities for interactivity and personalization that could boost performance. “What does the future of living room ad formats look like?”

At the same time, Fisher stressed that GroupM is not saying the 30-second spot does not work in streaming.

“In fact, the 30-second spot works best in any sort of premium video content on the TV screen,” Fisher said. “It’s how do we take that to the next level and start to use technology and innovation to make that work harder.”

Mike Fisher (Image credit: GroupM)

Also key is making sure that client voices are heard about the pain points they encounter that keeps them from investing more in innovative TV ads.

Fisher acknowledged that as one of the major agency holding companies, media companies are constantly pitching their latest innovations. And GroupM clients last year ran more than 100 dynamic or interactive campaigns on TV in 2023.

“We really don’t have a centralized way for the need of clients to make their way back to the networks who are creating this innovative ad formats,” he said. “The buy side wants a seat at the table in the development of these things.”

It’s also important that an innovation that is created by one vendor be able to appear on other networks and platforms in the same way one 30-second spot can appear anywhere.

AIMING FOR UPFRONTS

In terms of timing, Fisher said GroupM wants the group to move quickly so that developments can be a part of the upcoming upfront market.

“We’re not saying that we need firm commitments, but we definitely want to be doing this with the upfront in mind,” he said.

Members of the accelerator have already endorsed some goals. They have agreed to:

Set recurring innovation sessions and quarterly meetings to establish goals and determine outputs for newly created advertising models and methods.

Launch pilot programs in Q1 2024.

Co-create advertising formats for agnostic use across the media ecosystem using test-and-learn findings.

Analyze efficiency and efficacy of media campaigns using newly implemented standards and practices

“Building on a legacy of setting industry benchmarks and driving responsible media investment, our program is rooted in shared discovery, proven success and forward-thinking. We’re encouraged by our partners’ collective commitments to impactful advertising and their leadership in advancing new ad formats, specifically for streaming video,” said Matt Sweeney, Chief Investment Officer, GroupM U.S.

“Uniting partners with varying objectives to streamline ad development will have a multitude of benefits for our advertisers, ultimately allowing for quick iteration and better interoperability across platforms. That’s a win-win for our industry,” Sweeney said.

PARTICIPANTS SPEAK

GroupM provided a slew of quotes from senior executives at the companies that are participating in the accelerator.

"At Disney, we understand the importance of creating meaningful ad experiences to engage viewers, and we are dedicated to doing so at scale. From our pioneering work in viewer-first and choice-based ad offerings to our collaborations with innovative media, technology and streaming providers, we believe in creating flexible options for advertisers while enhancing the overall consumer experience,” said Jamie Power, senior VP, addressable sales at Disney Advertising (and a former GroupM exec).

“Innovation is in our DNA at NBCUniversal, and we have long been committed to reimagining the commercial experience to both deliver the results marketers need and create an engaging experience for viewers,” said Ann Scheiner, executive VP, agency partnerships, at NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships. “We look forward to bringing this innovative mindset to the Ad Innovation Accelerator, and working collaboratively across the industry to create ad formats and products that are effective for brands and captivating for audiences.”

"YouTube is America’s most watched streaming service, according to Nielsen, and we’re excited to partner with the Ad Innovation Accelerator to leverage the best of digital to improve the TV experience,” said Matt McDonald, global head of connected TV & streaming at YouTube. “While the industry has made great strides launching solutions familiar to traditional TV advertisers, I’m eager to see us collaborate on innovations that fundamentally improve the viewer experience in the living room and deliver results for customers across the funnel.”

“As TV viewing continues to shift to streaming, Roku strives to create a better TV experience overall for consumers and advertisers alike. We’re energized by GroupM’s commitment and look forward to driving outcomes alongside some of the most innovative media and tech firms in the industry,” said Kristina Shepard, VP, global advertising sales & partnerships at Roku.

"Consumers expect more from brands at every touchpoint, and the living room is no different. This collaboration accelerates the innovation feedback loop with GroupM clients to ensure tomorrow’s TV ad experiences align with both viewer expectations, and advertiser needs,” said Robert Aksman, president and co-founder of Brightline.

"AI is paving the way for a more seamless and scalable CTV experience with enhanced targeting and automated dynamic creative optimizations. The future of the living room is bright,” said Jay Wolff, chief revenue officer at KERV Interactive. ”Our collaboration within the GroupM Ad Innovation Accelerator represents a significant step forward in reshaping the video advertising landscape, utilizing industry-leading AI to empower brands to do more with less across their CTV investment."

“Television needs to evolve into the platform where brand awareness meets performance transcending the traditional 30-second ad. At Telly, we’ve reinvented the television, delivering incredible new ways to reach and engage consumers on the biggest screen in the home and we're excited to partner with GroupM to continue reimagining the future of advertising together,” said Ilya Pozin, CEO and founder of Telly.