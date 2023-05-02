NewFronts: NBCU Unveils New Ad Formats At Peacock Presentation

At Peacock’s NewFront presentation Tuesday, NBCUniversal rolled out new commercial formats aimed at giving sponsors more attention and a better opportunity to interact with viewers.

One of the new formats enables an advertiser to be everywhere NBCU’s. Called Spotlight Plus, the advertiser’s message shows up no matter what a viewer is watching, like a cross-platform roadblock, whether it’s an original film on Peacock, a drama on a linear network or a content on a third-party digital platform.

NBC also showed off a souped-up version of its Marquee format, which was originally built for linear, but now can take advantage of the live sports on Peacock. Interactive ads are embedded into scoreboards that pop up in big moments in games, so that the brand scores when the team scores. The format is data-enabled, allowing for targeting at scale so that marketers can reach the right fans at the right time.

The Power Break ad takes the Pause Ad up a notch, through data testing and research, sponsors getmessages that are customized for selected audiences, which specially selected color, language, and creative designed to resonate with viewers.

Must Shop TV is powered by Artificial Intelligence and allows fans to shop products that appear on their favorite NBCU content.

“We want our viewers to engage with brands that are valuable and relevant to them, which is exactly why our new ad innovations leverage our first-party data, shoppable capabilities and the scale of One Platform,” said Peter Blacker, executive VP, Streaming & Data Products and Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Global Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “Plus, our most premium content is open to any advertiser – after all, Peacock is a singular destination for audiences and advertisers.”

NBCU also talked about the value of Peacock’s ad-supported original content.

The streaming service gets movies from cistern company Universal Filmed Entertainment Group in the pay one release window. NBCU said that two of every three Peacock subscribers have watched a recent Universal theatrical film and 95% of them have a favorable opinion of Cinematic ad experiences, including a pre-roll ad package that is reminiscent of the ads that run in theaters before the feature film starts.

Peacock is also streaming original films NBCU said advertisers are flocking to sponsor those films. Capital One. Google Pixel and State farm sponsors Shooting Stars, a film about LeBron James journey as a high school basketball star. Bernard and he Genie, with Richard Curtis and Melissa McCarthy are on the way.

“Peacock has emerged as the most complete U.S. streaming service on the market with an undisputed value proposition both for our audiences and our partners,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer. “Streaming started as a business that put consumers first, and we are committed to keeping it that way with content and experiences that audiences can only find on Peacock.”