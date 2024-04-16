Vantiva Says It's Now Sold 22 Million Android TV Set-tops, Controls 25% of the Global Market

The Android TV-powered pay TV set-top business is still here, and Vantiva owns a major chunk of it.

That's the essential takeaway from a boast published Tuesday by the French tech company formally known as Technicolor, and which purchased CommScope's set-top and gateway business last year.

Vantiva said it has now sold 22 million Android TV set-tops. And based on data provided by research company Omdia, it controls 25% of the global Android TV set-top market.

"Vantiva has been a significant partner in bringing the Android TV experience to customers around the world," said Shalini GovilPai, VP of TV for Google, which makes the Android TV operating system. "Vantiva reached an impressive milestone, and we're looking forward to continuing to bring innovation and entertainment to viewers for years to come."

Since 2020, Vantiva said it has contributed to the development and deployment of the Google Common Broadcast Stack software platform across a wide array of customer premises equipment (CPE) and consumer electronics devices used to access video services. The Google Broadcast Stack allows service providers to integrate traditional broadcast streams and conditional access systems with over-the-top services.

"Android TV represents a profound shift for consumers and network service providers by delivering a unified, user-friendly platform with advanced features, such as voice search and content personalization, transforming TVs into smart, versatile entertainment hubs," said Leopold Diouf, senior VP of the product division at Vantiva.