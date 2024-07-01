Google TV Executive: Consumers Still Care About the Smart TV, Not the TVOS
Rob Caruso says the platform remains a commodity decision when buying a new TV set
More than a decade into the mainstream adoption of video streaming, the operating software platform consumers use to watch their movies and shows is still a commodity-driven decision based primarily on the TV they're buying.
This is according to Rob Caruso, director of product management for UX at Google TV, who spoke on a panel at Questex's amply attended StreamTV Show in Denver last week. (Questex pub StreamTV Insider covered the event.)
“I don’t think consumers care about the OS,” Caruso said. “I think for the most part, what still drives TV purchasing … is size and price.”
Like Roku, Samsung, Amazon and numerous other technology companies, Google is trying to control the "gateway" experience to the global living room with a TVOS platform that offers simpler, more elegant search and discovery, greater app support, more FAST channels and other features.
But the consumer decision, according to Caruso, is still driven by TV price and display size. Good to know!
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!