Future Launches 2024 NAB Best of Show Awards at NAB Show

Future brands have launched the Best of Show Awards for the 2024 NAB Show, now in the 11th year of existence. These annual awards recognize outstanding products and solutions in the media and entertainment (M&E) tech sector shown at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The awards, from industry-leading brands of Future plc, provide a great opportunity for companies to stand out at one of the most attended shows in the industry. There are a range of benefits, from fully licensed winner’s badges to physical trophies for display, a suite of winner’s marketing assets to editorial coverage from our brands, including Broadcasting+Cable and Next TV as well as TV Tech, Radio World, Sound & Video Contractor, Mix and TVBEurope.

“Now entering its second decade, the Best of Show awards have given TV Tech and our sister brands the opportunity to honor those NAB Show exhibitors who have demonstrated the innovation and technical excellence so deserving of this award,” said TV Tech editor in chief Tom Butts. “We can’t wait to see what's new on the show floor this year.“

The Best of Show awards are chosen from companies that exhibit at the NAB Show in April and that submit nominations (nominees pay a fee to enter). All nominees and winners will be featured in a post-convention Program Guide distributed to readers. (Here’s a look at last year’s guide)

Click here to begin your entry ahead of the April 1, 2024, 11:59 (PT) deadline, or continue to browse through the site to find out more about the awards including how to enter, what Future plc brands are involved in the awards, benefits for entering and a range of FAQs.