Amazon Launches MGM Studios Distribution, Looks to License Originals Including 'Mrs. Maisel' and 'The Handmaid's Tale' in the Global Market

Amazon Studios has announced the formation of a new sales unit, MGM Studios Distribution, to handle the proliferation of its library of more than 4,000 film titles and 17,000 TV episodes into the global market.

Veteran MGM executive Chris Ottinger has been put in charge of the new division. Ottinger will report to Brad Beale, VP of worldwide licensing and distribution for Amazon and MGM Studios. For his part, Beale reports directly to Amazon and MGM Studios chief Jen Salke.

Ottinger, a 15-year MGM distribution veteran who came aboard Amazon amid the e-commerce giant's $8.45 billion purchase of MGM last year, will also keynote Next TV LA, which is set for June 20 at the Sofitel in Los Angeles.

Amazon original movies and series under Ottinger’s purview include Coming 2 America, I Want You Back, The Tender Bar, The Tomorrow War, Goliath, Hunters, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as well as MGM film franchises including James Bond, Rocky and Creed. Ottinger's oversight also includes popular Amazon Prime Vieo series The Handmaid’s Tale, Vikings and Fargo, as well as the upcoming Hotel Cocaine from MGM Plus.

"The launch of Amazon MGM Studios Distribution reinforces our commitment to bringing the very best content to audiences everywhere worldwide," Salke said in a statement. "With the integration of MGM, we wanted to take advantage of the existing team to expand our business in ways that will greatly benefit our customers around the world."

Added Ottinger: "Pioneering the distribution of Amazon Originals for Amazon Studios is an exciting opportunity to bring fresh, never-before available quality content to audiences around the globe. In doing so, we will break through the current sales mold by creating custom packages that will fulfill our client’s individual content needs."