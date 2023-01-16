Michael Wright: MGM Plus Brand Will Help Build Audience Awareness for Premium Service

Today (January 15) the Epix premium service officially changes its name to MGM Plus as it looks to combine its lineup of original series with the fabled MGM brand of classic movies.

MGM Plus President Michael Wright recently told Multichannel News that the rebrand – part of Amazon’s acquisition of MGM – will help bring more awareness to the network’s slate of programming, which includes such originals as Godfather of Harlem, FROM, A Spy Among Friends, Murf The Surf, Rogue Heroes and Billy The Kid.

“The MGM brand is meaningful to consumers,” Wright said. “It’s been very consistent in offering high production value, great talent and entertainment content to a sophisticated audience. We’re offering movies and original series that speak to that audience as we celebrate a brand that people know.”

Click below to watch more of the interview with Michael Wright in a new MCN Originals Videos segment.■