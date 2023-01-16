Michael Wright: MGM Plus Brand Will Help Build Audience Awareness for Premium Service
MGM Plus president says network will appeal to 'sophisticated' TV, movie viewers
Today (January 15) the Epix premium service officially changes its name to MGM Plus as it looks to combine its lineup of original series with the fabled MGM brand of classic movies.
MGM Plus President Michael Wright recently told Multichannel News that the rebrand – part of Amazon’s acquisition of MGM – will help bring more awareness to the network’s slate of programming, which includes such originals as Godfather of Harlem, FROM, A Spy Among Friends, Murf The Surf, Rogue Heroes and Billy The Kid.
“The MGM brand is meaningful to consumers,” Wright said. “It’s been very consistent in offering high production value, great talent and entertainment content to a sophisticated audience. We’re offering movies and original series that speak to that audience as we celebrate a brand that people know.”
Also: MGM Plus Renews ‘Rogue Heroes,’ ‘Billy the Kid’ Series as It Preps for Rebrand: TCA
Click below to watch more of the interview with Michael Wright in a new MCN Originals Videos segment.■
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.