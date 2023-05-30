Wonder Women of Los Angeles 2023: Erin Underhill

Universal Television president Erin Underhill is partly responsible for at least one and probably many of your favorite television shows.

Over the nearly three decades Underhill has worked at NBCUniversal, she has had a hand in some of the most iconic shows on television, including ER and The West Wing. She has shepherded such critically-acclaimed shows as American Dreams, Parenthood, Friday Night Lights, Good Girls and New Amsterdam. Right now on NBC, she oversees Dick Wolf’s Law & Order and Chicago franchises and she’s also responsible for production on non-NBC series such as CBS’s FBI franchise, HBO’s The Gilded Age and Max’s Hacks.

And now, with Peacock to populate as well, she has championed such new series as The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Bel-Air and Girls5eva. All in all, she’s currently caring for more than 50 primetime comedies and dramas for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. Considering that each TV show is its own little business, that’s quite a roster.

Sticks to Basic Values

Even with all of that to track, her approach to the business is simple.

“I entered the business 25-30 years ago and the same primary tenets guide me today as they did then: Lead with respect and kindness whether you’re dealing with the showrunner, coordinator or assistant,” Underhill said. “Everyone needs to be treated equally with kindness and respect.

“Second, focus on teamwork and collaboration,” she continued. “I believe we’re better together. When you’ve got some challenging issues to solve — and there’s never a shortfall of issues and challenges — when you can work with a team and brainstorm, we can find a solution and do our best work.”

Underhill grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from UCLA with a degree in English literature. She’s been at NBC — later NBCUniversal — for almost her entire career. For the past 11 years, she’s worked with and for Universal Studios Group chairman Pearlena Igbokwe.

She has a way of getting to the heart of things without ever overhauling your original vision or intention.” — Carla Banks Waddles, writer

The two met when Igbokwe came to NBC from Showtime to head drama while Underhill was on the studio’s drama team. When Igbokwe was named head of Universal Television four years later, she appointed Underhill to lead drama. And when Igbokwe was named chairman of Universal Studio Group in September 2020, she promoted Underhill to president of Universal Television.

“We have a phenomenal working relationship and we talk a lot about the fact that we’re very similar,” Igbokwe said. “We get it done at work and we juggle work and motherhood. Erin is very calm, very warm and full of positive energy. There are so many people who bring a negative energy and can’t-do attitude to things, but a big part of our jobs is overcoming obstacles.”

Underhill is also known as a person who will step in, roll up her sleeves and help.

A Nurturer of Creativity

When Malcolm D. Lee was producing his first TV pilot for the studio, he was coming off of directing movies such as Girls’ Trip and The Best Man and didn’t feel familiar with the TV world.

“She was good about encouraging my creativity and my thought process and being supportive of that,” Lee said. “Some executives you meet, they don’t take the time, but something about her is very nurturing and professional and you just feel safe in her hands.”

“Erin has always been a calming, grounded presence,” said Carla Banks Waddles, who wrote on NBC’s The Good Girls and also shot a drama pilot for NBC called At That Age. “She brings such a humanity, kindness and respect to her job. She has a high regard for writers and understands story. She has a way of getting to the heart of things without ever overhauling your original vision or intention.”

But running a studio isn’t just about being kind and supportive. Sometimes Underhill has to tell people things they do not want to hear.

“What I appreciate about Erin is that she’s comfortable having difficult conversations,” Igbokwe said. “By the time she’s having to have those conversations, she’s earned their trust and respect. She does it with compassion, which is all you can ask.”