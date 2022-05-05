‘Girls5Eva’ Sophomore Season on Peacock

Season two of Girls5Eva is on Peacock starting May 5. The comedy, about a one-hit girl group from the ‘90s that gets back together with its members well into adulthood, has Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps in the cast.

There are eight episodes.

“Season 2 of Girls5eva answers the simple question: What would happen if Girls5eva was renewed for a second season?” said Meredith Scardino, executive producer and showrunner. “We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria and Summer’s journey as they enter ‘Album Mode’ and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms.”

Executive producing with Scardino are Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, David Miner and Eric Gurian.

Universal Television produces the show, which premiered last May.

A Vulture review called season two “highly satisfying.”

“Girls5eva digs back into everything that made season one such an amusing watch,” it reads. “Per Fey’s brand, that means endless pop-culture references and digs, Jeff Richmond’s winking compositions, and an exploration of what it means to be a woman cresting 40, all delivered at a rapid-fire clip that makes each half-hour episode breeze by.” ■