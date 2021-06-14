‘Girls5Eva’ Renewed by Peacock

Peacock has renewed comedy Girls5Eva for season two. Meredith Scardino created the show, about a one-hit girl group from the ‘90s that reunites. Tina Fey produces the show.

“We are so excited to continue Girls5eva alongside this incredibly talented group of cast and producers,” said Lisa Katz, president, scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “It was hard to miss the immediate fandom that was born after the launch of this series. This aspirational comeback story is filled with heart and friendship, perfectly blended with catchy-songs and humor, and delivered by an exceptionally versatile cast. We look forward to following this group’s journey as they continue to hit just the right notes.”

The series premiered in May.

Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps are in the cast.

Scardino executive produces the show along with Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment) and Eric Gurian (Little Stranger).

Universal Television produces Girls5Eva.