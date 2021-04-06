‘Girls5eva’ Premieres on Peacock May 6

Girls5eva, a comedy about a one-hit girl group reuniting, premieres on Peacock May 6. All eight episodes will drop on that day. Tina Fey and Robert Carlock are behind the show.

“When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ‘90s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot,” goes the show description. “They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?”

Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps are in the cast.

Meredith Scardino created the show, and executive produces alongside Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, David Miner and Eric Gurian.

Girls5eva is produced by Universal Television.

Peacock launched in July. The streaming service is free and Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month.