CBS Orders Dick Wolf Series About FBI

CBS has given a 13-episode order to a drama from Dick Wolf with the working title FBI. The one-hour show, about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is slated for the 2018-2019 season.



Wolf is best known for the Law & Order franchise on NBC, along with new drama Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. He’s also the producer on NBC dramas Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. Beyond NBC, Wolf produces Cold Justice and Criminal Confessions for Oxygen, and Nightwatch for A&E.



Wolf, Craig Turk, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers on the FBI project. Turk will be showrunner and is writing the pilot episode.



The new series will be a co-production of Universal Television and CBS Television Studios.