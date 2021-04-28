HBO Max to Debut ‘Hacks’ in May

HBO Max will roll out its new original series Hacks on May 13, the streaming service said Wednesday.

The 10-episode series stars Jean Smart as a legendary Las Vegas comedian who forms a mentoring relationship with an entitled, outcast 25-year-old played by Hannah Einbinder, said the service.

The series debuts May 13 with two episodes, followed by two additional episodes each over the next four weeks. Hacks also stars Carl Clemons-Hopkins and features recurring guest stars Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter and Rose Abdoo.