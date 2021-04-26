‘Mortal Kombat’ Packs Big Punch Streaming on HBO Max

The streaming premiere of Mortal Kombat on HBO Max drew nearly 3.8 million U.S. households over its opening weekend, according to Samba TV.

The big turnout for Mortal Kombat topped the viewership for Godzilla vs Kong, another monster-sized hit for HBO Max with 3.6 million U.S. households, even though Samba TV had just three days worth of data for Mortal Kombat and five days’ worth for Godzilla vs. Kong,

Mortal Kombat is one of the Warner Bros. films AT&T’s WarnerMedia is streaming on HBO Max at the same time they’re released in theaters. Research has shown that the movies are big reason new subscribers sign up for HBO Max.

Samba TV said that the Mortal Kombat debut is the most-watched HBO Max premiere that it has tracked.

The audience for Mortal Kombat slewed slightly female and had a higher percentage of people 44 year old and younger than average., Samba TV said. It over-indexed with Black, Hispanic and Asian viewers.