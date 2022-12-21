Peacock Rekindles ‘The Best Man’ Franchise with New Series Debuting December 22
Eight-episode ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ reunites cast from movie franchise
Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters – a follow-up series to the popular romantic drama film franchise of the same name – launches December 22 with all eight episodes.
Most of the main cast from the original 1999 The Best Man film and 2013 sequel The Best Man Holiday return for the series, including Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard, Melissa De Sousa, Sanaa Lathan and Harold Perrineau.
“Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance,” Peacock said in describing the series, which is executive produced by Lee, Sean Daniel and Dominique Telson.
Lee said of the series: “When I wrote The Best Man, it was out of a desire to see myself on screen. Growing up I rarely saw Black people -- Black men in particular – the way my friends and I saw ourselves: educated, upwardly mobile African-Americans who were just 'normal' (Barack and Michelle before Barack and Michelle). Fans of the franchise have consistently asked me (and the stellar cast) when are we going to tell them what’s happened with this group of friends? And what better way to do that than to give them what they want (and more) in a limited series.”■
