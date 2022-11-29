Remakes and Reboots Rule SVOD: 64% of Original Movies and Scripted TV Shows Made From Established IP, Study Shows
Nearly 50% of Apple TV Plus shows are adaptations, Ampere Analysis data shows
Sixty-four percent of original scripted movies and TV shows on the major subscription streaming services are based on previously established IP, according to a new report from Ampere Analysis.
The share of movies and shows based on established characters and storylines drops to 42% once non-scripted programming is factored in.
Still, this kind of risk-averse thinking on behalf of those commissioning video entertainment for the major SVODs seems to be more prevalent in the U.S. -- the international share of movies and TV shows based on established characters and storylines is only 28%, Ampere said.
The research company also said that nearly half of all Apple TV Plus projects are adaptations of some kind.
Only 30% of Netflix originals, meanwhile, are based on established IP, the report added.
With the major streaming companies now spending tens of billions of dollars each year producing original shows, they're "increasingly turning to pre-existing IP and recognizable franchises and brands to attract and retain subscribers, and reduce the risk associated with commissioning originals," said Cyrine Amor, analyst at Ampere Analysis, in a statement. "Drawing on pre-existing IP capitalises on established and successful content and is more likely to attract subscriber attention and positive reception than new brand content.”
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.