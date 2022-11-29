Remakes and Reboots Rule SVOD: 64% of Original Movies and Scripted TV Shows Made From Established IP, Study Shows

Sixty-four percent of original scripted movies and TV shows on the major subscription streaming services are based on previously established IP, according to a new report from Ampere Analysis.

The share of movies and shows based on established characters and storylines drops to 42% once non-scripted programming is factored in.

Still, this kind of risk-averse thinking on behalf of those commissioning video entertainment for the major SVODs seems to be more prevalent in the U.S. -- the international share of movies and TV shows based on established characters and storylines is only 28%, Ampere said.

The research company also said that nearly half of all Apple TV Plus projects are adaptations of some kind.

Only 30% of Netflix originals, meanwhile, are based on established IP, the report added.

With the major streaming companies now spending tens of billions of dollars each year producing original shows, they're "increasingly turning to pre-existing IP and recognizable franchises and brands to attract and retain subscribers, and reduce the risk associated with commissioning originals," said Cyrine Amor, analyst at Ampere Analysis, in a statement. "Drawing on pre-existing IP capitalises on established and successful content and is more likely to attract subscriber attention and positive reception than new brand content.”