‘Bel-Air’ Gets Third Season on Peacock

Peacock has renewed drama Bel-Air for season three. The show is a reimagining of ‘90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Season two was released last month.

The cast includes Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones. Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley in the original show, is a guest star in season two, which has 10 episodes.

Set in modern-day Los Angeles, the streets of West Philadelphia and the gated mansions of Bel-Air collide, and Will navigates the conflicts, emotions and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Season two sees Will at a crossroads as he tries to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of season one. Will and Carlton’s brotherhood evolves, but they still have their differences.

Jabari Banks plays Will. Olly Sholotan plays Carlton.

The Fresh Prince went for six seasons. Will Smith played Will and Alfonso Ribeiro played Carlton.

Morgan Cooper wrote and directed the four-minute spec trailer, released in 2019, that went viral and inspired Bel-Air. Cooper is an executive producer on Bel-Air, and Carla Banks Waddles is showrunner, writer and executive producer. Anthony Sparks, Malcolm Spellman, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan Borowitz and T.J. Brady & Rasheed Newson are also executive producers.

Bel-Air is produced by Universal Television and Westbrook Studios. ■